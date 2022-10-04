"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up there weren’t really that many women who looked like me and my mom" - Vanessa Hudgens once shared her wish to make a movie featuring her immigrant Filipino mother

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Cole Tucker's girlfriend and actress Vanessa Hudgens once opened up on her wish to make a movie with her immigrant Filipino mother.

In an interview with Glamour, Hudgens said her mom, Gina Guangco, moved to the United States at the age of 25 and made a living on her own.

She added that her life as a mom would be relatable for every woman and would be a perfect watch on the big screen. She said:

“As an immigrant, coming into the States and not knowing anyone, I can’t even imagine how difficult and challenging that is and what challenges she faced as a woman...I feel like that’s such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up”

Hudgens came to fame after starring in the High School Musical

She added that she hoped her mom would write a book about her journey, which could turn into a movie. Hudgens' father Greg was a firefighter and used to be rarely at home to take care of Vanessa and her younger sister Stella.

Vanessa Hudgens waiting for the right time to marry boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and her MLB star boyfriend went official on social media on Valentine's Day in 2021.The two have since been ever-present, exchanging cute posts of each other. Per an insider at "US Weekly,"

"They are very in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other."

However, another source revealed that the actress is more focused on her career right now, while Tucker also continues his stint in Arizona as he turns 26 this year. He made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, and played with them until 2022, before switching to the Diamondbacks.

Vanessa Hudgens had earlier revealed that the pair met through a Zoom call for a meditation class. She added that she was the first to make the move, and that he is perfect for her in his life. They are set to complete 2 years come the end of the year and all signs seem to be heading in the right direction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far