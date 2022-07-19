"Yeah she did" - Cole Tucker slides into Vanessa Hudgens Instagram post with a playful comment

MLB star Cole Tucker’s actress girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens seems to be enjoying her friend’s bachelorette trip to Mexico. Taking to Instagram, the “High School Musical” actress posted a pair of vacation snaps that caught Tucker’s attention. The Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop and outfielder dropped a fun comment.

Hudgens posted a cute picture from a "Barbie night" from the trip, and Tucker commented, “Yeah she did.”

Hudgens looked adorable in a short pink dress with flowers in her hair in the picture which she posted on Instagram.

"She said Barbie night" – Vanessa Hudgens

Here's Tucker's comment.

Cole Tucker's comment on Vanessa Hudgen's picture

Hudgens has been sharing snaps from her Mexican getaway on social media, including a group shot with her friends, to her Instagram page.

"most magical time at @casaaramara celebrating our bride to be @sarahhyland swipe for the vibeeees #casaaramara" - Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens is having a gala time celebrating bride-to-be Sarah Hyland, who is soon getting married to actor Wells Adams. The “Modern Family” actress went to Mexico to celebrate her bachelorette party with her friends. The party included bridesmaid Hudgens, Kim Daugherty, Davida Williams, and Ashley Newbrough.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began dating in late 2020 after meeting on a Zoom mediation group.

Tucker revealed their relationship to a group of reporters during an MLB Spring Training session two months earlier.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her.” – Cole Tucker

Hudgens keeps sharing cute Instagram posts featuring Tucker. The duo made their relationship official in 2021 on Valentine’s Day by sharing adorable posts on social media.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck" – Vanessa Hudgens

Tucker posted this on V-Day.

"Happy V day @vanessahudgens" – Cole Tucker

The duo have been spotted together many times.

In November 2021, Tucker accompanied Vanessa to the opening of her new musical film, “Tick Tick...Boom!” It marked their first red carpet appearance together.

E! News @enews ( : Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.: Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut. ❤️(📷: Getty) https://t.co/s1bPMF6QWX

"Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut." – E! News

Vanessa Hudgens is popular for playing Gabriella in “High School Musical.”

Vanessa Hudgens at the 8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Following her popularity with the "High School Musical" series, she went on to star in films such as "Bandslam" (2009), "Beastly" (2011), "Sucker Punch" (2011), "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012), "Spring Breakers" (2012), and many more.

