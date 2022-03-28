Vanessa Hudgens takes to Instagram to support her Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop boyfriend, shares his home run against the New York Yankees

Vanessa Hudgens posted a story on Instagram supporting her beau, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker. The post features him hitting a home run against the New York Yankees.

"What a way to start Oscar Sunday. Couldn't be happier."- Vanessa Hudgens

Pitcher Gerritt Cole did not seem to be on top of his game during the spring training matchup. On Sunday afternoon, Cole faced his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, in what was thought to be a couple of easy innings for the Bombers. Instead, Cole surrendered two home runs to Deigo Castillo and Cole Tucker respectively.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Gerrit Cole is ready to go!

Gerrit Cole is ready to go! https://t.co/4691Ud1lj0

"Gerrit Cole is ready to go!"- Boston Strong

The commentator's candid take on Cole's homer making Vanessa happy was apt as the host of the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Show also took to Twitter to show her support for him.

Vanessa Hudgens and Tucker made their relationship 'Instagram official' about a year ago, in case you missed it.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us."- Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens, the actress from High School Musical, is going all out to support her boyfriend Cole Tucker's athletic endeavors. Hudgens has become a passionate baseball fan and was previously spotted cheering on boyfriend Cole Tucker when the Pirates faced the Minnesota Twins in 2021.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens?

Hudgens is a well-known American actress and singer. She is most recognized for her performances in the High School Musical film franchise as Gabriella Montez. She was born on December 14, 1988, in Salinas, California. She attended Orange County High School of the Arts for a short time.

Vanessa's career took off in 2006 when she played opposite Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale in the Disney Channel film High School Musical. V, her first studio album, was a massive hit in the same year, selling over 34,000 copies in its first week and reaching number 24 on the Billboard 200 charts in the United States.

Vanessa Hudgens at Tick, Tick.. Boom! premiere in New York on Broadway.

At the 2021 NBA Finals, Vanessa sang the National Anthem. In 2022, Hudgens' net worth is expected to be about $16 million. She has amassed a huge following on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Hudgens most recently starred in the Netflix original film tick, tick... BOOM!

E! News @enews ( : Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.: Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut. ❤️(📷: Getty) https://t.co/s1bPMF6QWX

"Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut."- E! News

