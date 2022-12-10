Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler had some fun at former teammate Trea Turner's expense with his latest Tweet. The two played alongside each other in the Dodgers organization over the previous two seasons. Both players played a huge role in the Dodgers' successful 2022 season.

Veteran Walker Buehler is entering his eighth season with the Dodgers. He is a two-time All-Star (2019, 2021) and a World Series Champion (2020). He was also selected as part of the All-MLB First Team after a spectacular 2021 season. The right-handed starting pitcher has earned the right to take a few jabs at his teammates.

"Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!" said Buehler

Trea Turner's decision to leave Los Angeles may have come as a shock to many of his peers. The All-Star shortstop had a brief one-and-a-half-year stint with the Dodgers, where he played in just 212 games with the organization.

The 29-year-old shortstop previously played for seven years with the Washington Nationals, where he won the World Series.

Entering the free agency market, there was a slim chance that the shortstop would return to the Dodgers. The Philadelphia Phillies were keen for the highly touted infielder to put together a competitive offer. Turner ended up signing a colossal eleven-year, 330 million-dollar deal with the Phillies.

Buehler realizes that Turner's decision to move on means the Dodgers are desperately in need of a shortstop this offseason.

Gavin Lux is a possible option to fill the gap in the infield. The 25-year-old will appear in his fifth MLB season next year and already has 273 games under his belt. Lux has a.253/.329/.383 slash line and a.712 OPS in his brief major league career.

The most likely outcome is that the Dodgers will jump back into free agency in hopes of signing a premier shortstop. Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the two big-name free agents still available on the market.

Walker Buehler and Trea Turner were part of the Dodgers team that won an MLB-high 111 games in 2022

Trea Turner hits a sacrifice fly scoring Walker Buehler against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park

The Los Angeles Dodgers won an MLB-high 111 games this season and dominated their National League competition. While the club has enjoyed success on the field recently, they have failed to reach the World Series over the past two seasons. There is pressure on manager Dave Roberts to deliver a World Series ring next year.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers From electric slides and plays to hitting streaks and a batting title. Thank you, @treavturner . Best of luck in Philadelphia! From electric slides and plays to hitting streaks and a batting title. Thank you, @treavturner. Best of luck in Philadelphia! https://t.co/JlIqE0KpLU

"From electric slides and plays to hitting streaks and a batting title. Thank you, @treavturner. Best of luck in Philadelphia!" - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers remain at the top of the payroll charts year after year. After performing well over the regular season, the club has failed to deliver in the postseason.

Buehler may have been joking with his "traitor" comment, but the Dodgers are in need of a premier infielder. It will be interesting to see what moves the management makes in the offseason.

