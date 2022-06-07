Video: Former New York Mets All-Star José Reyes gets ready for his birthday with a special dance for his fans on Instagram

José Reyes may no longer be playing shortstop for the New York Mets, but his smooth moves and natural charisma have not diminished since leaving the field in 2018. After spending 16 years in the MLB, racking up four All-Star selections and a National League batting title, José Reyes was no stranger to accolades and acclaim.

The superstar infielder has always been known for his electric personality and fun-loving character, and that has certainly not changed in retirement. This video posted to his personal Instagram in anticipation of his 39th birthday is proof that he might not be playing baseball anymore, but he's still got the groove.

"PRE- Bday" - @ José Reyes

The former New York Mets superstar certainly seems primed for his upcoming birthday, which is June 11. His fans can be sure to expect more posts on the day itself, chronicling what is sure to be a legendary night.

José Reyes left his mark on the New York Mets and the MLB

Spending 16 seasons in the MLB is no small feat, nor is being able to spend most of those 16 years with one team. In addition to spending 12 years with the New York Mets, the four-time All-Star played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, and a brief stint with the Colorado Rockies.

José Reyes could be best described as an offensive weapon, being great at both getting on base and being a master of the art of the steal. With 517 bases stolen in his illustrious career, few were better than him at what is becoming a lost art.

This video posted to Twitter by This day in Mets History shows the star baserunner stealing the 300th base of his career and making it look easy.

"José Reyes steals the 300th base of his career" - @ This Day in Mets History

The New York Mets slugger also accomplished an exceedingly rare feat of hitting for the cycle, when he had every type of hit possible against the Cincinnati Reds in 2006. Highlights from this game were posted by the MLB on YouTube.

José Reyes even sits atop some impressive lists in the record books, like this statistic posted by Anthony DiComo on Twitter.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Most multi-hit performances as a Met through 370 career games:



1. José Reyes, 122

2. David Wright, 117

3. Steve Henderson, 113

After such a long and illustrious career, it comes as no surprise that the All-Star shortstop is still beloved by fans of the New York Mets and while he might not be taking the field anymore, fans still celebrate him as a star.

