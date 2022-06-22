Video: Shohei Ohtani crushes a 3-run bomb to tie the game up for the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the 9th

The Los Angeles Angels have a long road to go if they want to redeem themselves with their fans. The team's 14-game losing streak in early June has seriously diminished whatever hopes the Angels had of the postseason. Right now, the Angels are 11 games behind the Houston Astros in their division, after the Texas Rangers.

Even after an impressive weekend in Seattle where Mike Trout made history, the Angels' woes are far from over. Last night, fans got a taste of the excitement that seems to have been sucked from their season. It came in the form of Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani goes deep, ties up the game late for the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are welcoming the Kansas City Royals to Angels Stadium this week. After a disappointing 6-2 loss to the Royals on Monday evening, Ohtani and company were keen to ensure a win on Tuesday.

The Royals are the last-placed team in the American League, apart from the Oakland Athletics. A big reason for the weakness of the Royals this season has been their pitching. The Royals have allowed 602 hits this year, second-most in the American League.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS Shohei Ohtani is the only MLB player to drive in 8+ runs and yet have his team never hold the lead in the game (since RBI became an official stat in 1920). Shohei Ohtani is the only MLB player to drive in 8+ runs and yet have his team never hold the lead in the game (since RBI became an official stat in 1920).

"Shohei Ohtani is the only MLB player to drive in 8+ runs and yet have his team never hold the lead in the game (since RBI became an official stat in 1920)." - Stats by STATS

Last night's game was a big one. Jared Walsh got the Los Angeles Angels on the board after they opened up to a 5-0 deficit early. The Halos clawed back all night. Shohei Ohtani drew the game closer with a three-run shot in the sixth to bring the score to 6-4.

MLB @MLB SHOHEI TIES IT IN THE 9TH!!! SHOHEI TIES IT IN THE 9TH!!! https://t.co/bfJtuw8RAT

"SHOHEI TIES IT IN THE 9TH!!!" - MLB

After Bobbie Witt Jr. homered to put the Royals up 10-7 in the top of the ninth, it was all up to the Angels order. In the bottom of the inning, both Tyler Wade and Mike Trout reached base. Then, off of Scott Barlow, Shohei Ohtani launched a 438-foot home run to right field that scored them both.

The Royals would eventually come back to win the game by a score of 12-11 over the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals will play four games in LA before the Angels will welcome the Seattle Mariners back to their home field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far