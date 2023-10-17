Kirk Cousins has said about how the Minnesota Vikings have been getting their dose of motivation before playoff games by adopting the Texas Rangers' game winning tradition: listening to the American rock band, Creed.

Cousins spoke about how everyone in the locker room always loves listening to loud music ahead of games. The boombox helps set the mood in the locker room and brings in a different level of adrenaline and confidence among the players.

However, this time, the team decided to shift up the genres by bringing in some amazing rock music, especially Creed.

"In the locker room, we thought we'd mix up the genre a little bit. Get some Creed in there, and Garrett made sure it happened, and it was well received.

When asked about what tracklist from Creed the team has on, Cousins mentioned how they started with "Higher."

They're looking forward to continuing the new tradition of listening to Creed before games. Cousins also mentioned that maybe it was because they listened to Creed that they got some good luck before their game and won against the Rangers.

Kirk Cousins trade before deadline is unlikely but not impossible

The Minnesota Vikings have had a rough start to the season. The Vikings need to do some moving around ahead of the trade deadline to make sure they get an additional helping hand to assist their quarterback Kirk Cousins.

However there have been a number of rumors surrounding Cousins being traded by the Minnesota Vikings before the 2023 deadline. This decision would obviously upset fans, as they have depended on the star for a late play-off push.

A reliable source has spoken about how the Vikings office would not look at trading Kirk Cousins unless the quarterback faces a season-ending injury that could impact their play-off run.