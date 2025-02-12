Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in disbelief over Mississippi State's Kylee Edwards' Saquon Barkley-esque baseball play

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemingly found the incredible play from Mississippi State Bulldogs shortstop Kylee Edwards fascinating. The 25-year-old star first baseman reacted to it with a social media post.

The softball play in question showed Edwards catching the ball and leaping over the third baseman before throwing the runner, D’Auna Jennings of Duke, out at first base. The commentator compared it to Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley’s no-look hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in November.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, Vladimir Guerrero couldn't believe what he saw as he reshared the clip from MLB's Instagram channel, with two mind-exploding emojis.

Screenshot of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s social media post (Source - Instagram / vladdyjr27)

Kylee Lynn Edwards was born on Sept. 28, 2004, in Waldron, Indiana. She is the daughter of TJ and Mindy Edwards and is currently majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

Ranked No. 16 nationally by Extra Inning Softball, Edwards led Shelbyville High to a 2022 Regional Championship and starred as team MVP, hitting .627 as an eighth grader. She earned IHSAA First Team All-State honors and was the 2022 Shelbyville News Player of the Year.

As a freshman at college, she played all 54 games, batting .269 with five homers and 25 runs. Edwards made an immediate impact by homering on her first career pitch and showcased strong defense with 98 assists.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been working hard in the offseason

Vladimir Guerrero has been preparing for the upcoming season with intense training at Nicole Gabriel Training, a private facility in Florida, even before Spring Training officially begins.

Joining him are his close friend Teoscar Hernandez, Colorado Rockies second baseman Thair Estrada and a few Baltimore Orioles prospects. On Sunday, the practice facility shared an Instagram post showing these baseball stars fully engaged in their workouts.

In the third snap, Guerrero was seen happily warming up alongside Hernandez. He appeared again in the fifth snap, focusing on balance training. The final snap of the post captured all the players intently listening to the trainer.

With the Blue Jays adding big names like Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer to their roster, Vladimir Guerrero will be looking to bounce back from their disastrous 2024 campaign.

Bo Bichette, who struggled with injuries last season, will also be back in the lineup with full health, making them a force to be reckoned with in the stacked American League East division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.