Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recalls viral hilarious moments with Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently relived some of his most hilarious moments on the field caught by the television cameras that have gone viral over the internet. These include a practical joke on Shohei Ohtani at the All-Star Game, as well as a foot race on the field with Juan Soto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019. Since then, he has earned four All-Star Game appearances, two Silver Slugger awards, and a Gold Glove to establish himself as one of the top players in the MLB. At the same time, he is also known as one of the most jovial superstars of the game.

MLB posted a short video via Instagram on Monday with a few clips in which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recounts some of the funniest instances of his career.

The first clip showed the Blue Jays superstar sneaking up behind his teammate Shohei Ohtani at an All-Star Game while the latter was giving an interview to the TV broadcast from their dugout.

"I was listening to what he was saying. I didn't understand what he was saying," Guerrero Jr. said. "Obviously, you see me behind him nodding my head, saying kind of like, "Yeah, whatever he's saying is right." He's one of the best players in the big leagues, and whatever he's saying, I know he is right about whatever he is talking about.

"You have to enjoy the moment, and even more so, especially when it comes to a person like Shohei Ohtani," he added.

Another clip showed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting into a race with Juan Soto last year as the slugger was trying to reach second base after hammering the ball to the left-center field fence.

"Okay. So the moment that they hit the double, I have to go and cover second base," Guerrero said. "So, when we started running, he tells me, "Bet I'll beat you there." And I said, "No, you won't." "Obviously, he's going to get to second. When we got there, I said, "I won." Then he pushed me."

The Blue Jays first baseman is the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero. He was born in Canada while his father was playing for the Montreal Expos but grew up in the Dominican Republic.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks back at getting tied up by his teammates

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to become a coveted free agent next year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The final clip in the video showed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being tied to his seat by his teammates in the Toronto Blue Jays dugout during a game at Rogers Center from his rookie campaign.

"This one was the most dangerous one, I'd say, because if they hit a foul ball my way, I can't move," Guerrero Jr. said. "That happened during my only off day in 2021. As you know, I played 161 games, and I didn't want to take that off day. Instead of sitting there like a normal person, I was messing with my teammates, and they decided to tie me up."

Guerrero Jr. is presently in his final year of club control. The Blue Jays have not yet reached an agreement with him over a contract extension, so he is likely to be the marquee free agent of the next offseason as things stand.

