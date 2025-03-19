Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals $7,550,000,000 team will be in the mix during his free agency talks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hoping to get an extension done with the Toronto Blue Jays before things got moving along in 2025. However, the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Guerrero Jr. then cut off talks, putting his focus on his play. He is now expected to become a free agent following the 2025 season and will be on nearly everyone's radar.

While he has talked about his hatred for the New York Yankees in the past, they could come into play. The slugger recently sat down and revealed the $7.55 billion team would be in the mix, alongside every other team.

In 2022, Guerrero Jr. stated that he would never sign with the Bronx Bombers, "not even (when I'm) dead." However, him to the Yankees would make a ton of sense.

The Yanks come into the season with Paul Goldschmidt at first base. He is only in New York on a one-year deal and first base will be open next year if the Yankees do not decide to fill the position internally.

Ben Rice has been battling for the designated hitter position with Giancarlo stanton injured. He has had a great spring and could be the future of the club at first base.

Who else could be a big-time free agent alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the 2025 season?

Toronto Blue Jays - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be the top free agent in next year's class, but he will not be the only big-time player. There are a handful of stars who are in the final year of their current contract.

Pete Alonso could join the free-agency class next season. While he signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets, he has an opt-out after the 2025 season ends.

Shortstop will be another position people will want to pay attention to with two stars having the ability to be free agents soon. Bo Bichette is in the final year of his contract and Trevor Story could opt out after this season.

The outfield could also have some significant free agents. Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber, Cody Bellinger, Luis Robert, and Cedric Mullins could become free agents. All five have the ability to be All-Stars this season in their respective leagues.

Next year's free agency could be one where teams can change their path. There are a handful of stars that could be the piece some teams are searching for to push them over the hump.

