"Wake the f**k up" - Atlanta Braves All-Star players clash during the game, Ozzie Albies mocks Silver Slugger's error

Ozzie Albies is causing tension in the Atlanta Braves lineup. During Monday's road game versus the Texas Rangers, Albies vented furiously at his teammate Marcell Ozuna after the outfielder made a poor baserunning decision.

The Atlanta Braves had a healthy 6-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Albies was on second base and Ozuna was on third when their teammate Adam Duvall drew a one-out walk. The ball-four pitch got away from the Texas Rangers catcher, giving Ozuna and Albies a short window of time to move up on the bases. The ball rolled all the way to the backstop and the catcher wasn't moving particularly fast. For a couple of seconds, it looked like Ozuna could've made it home, allowing Ozzie Albies to move up to third. But Ozuna hesitated on the third base line and squandered the scoring opportunity. It wasn't a big deal, but Albies made it one.

Atlanta Braves All-Stars Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna clash mid-game

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “Wake the fuck up!”



Ozzie Albies wanted Marcell Ozuna to score from third on this passed ball “Wake the fuck up!”Ozzie Albies wanted Marcell Ozuna to score from third on this passed ball https://t.co/XoQg22vQB3

"'Wake the f**k up!' Ozzie Albies wanted Marcell Ozuna to score from third on this passed ball" - @ Jomboy Media

Let's face it: this required Ozuna to make a split-second decision to run home. It wasn't an easy choice to make. You could argue he should've gone for it regardless of the consequences. His team was up by four runs with only one out.

Let's say Ozuna made a bad decision in retreating back to third. Even if that's true, Albies' decision to yell at his teammate on live television was far worse. Here's another take on the confrontation from an alternative broadcast.

AG @wizardofalbies Ozzie Albies is evolving from a goofy, funny teammate to a teacher and team leader.



There was clear laziness from Ozuna on the bases, which could’ve easily led to either of them getting thrown out. Absolutely love this fire from Ozzie. Ozzie Albies is evolving from a goofy, funny teammate to a teacher and team leader.There was clear laziness from Ozuna on the bases, which could’ve easily led to either of them getting thrown out. Absolutely love this fire from Ozzie. https://t.co/8UpiUbuhn7

"Ozzie Albies is evolving from a goofy, funny teammate to a teacher and team leader. There was clear laziness from Ozuna on the bases, which could’ve easily led to either of them getting thrown out. Absolutely love this fire from Ozzie." - @AG

The shot from the right side of home plate allows us to see where Ozuna was on the basepath. He was about halfway between third base and home. Without the hesitation, he probably could've made it. That being said, it would've been an extremely close call. Atlanta Braves fans can look on the bright side: At least he didn't get thrown out and further embarrass himself.

We can't make out everything Albies said to Ozuna, but his anger is obvious. He walked all the way down to third and put on a childish re-enactment of Ozuna's base running. The commentators expressed disbelief at what they were witnessing.

"This is serious. You cannot do that to your teammate."

Those were the words of one commentator as Albies put on his display. He's right: Albies isn't the coach. He had no business embarrassing his teammate like that mid-game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt