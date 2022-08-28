"Wake up" "Why do former Rays always dominate us" - Tampa Bay Rays fan concerned with team's recent play as Wild Card Race heats up 

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays faced off in the second game of the weekend series at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won Friday's game 9-8. They have now taken the first two in the series with a 5-1 win this afternoon. The Red Sox record now sits at 62-65.
The Tampa Bay Rays fell to 69-57, though they still hold a Wild Card spot at the moment.
"See ya tomorrow afternoon" -@RaysBaseball
Many Rays fans took to Twitter to react to the frustrating loss. One fan wants the team to wake up as the season is coming to an end.
Former Rays pitcher Rich Hill, who is now on the Boston Red Sox, pitched excellently this afternoon. Hill went seven innings, allowing zero earned runs and 11 strikeouts.
Other fans are worried about the team potentially being swept on the road in Boston. The lead for the last wild card spot is just two games after today's loss.
After two losses in a row to the Red Sox, fans are hoping the team can show up and get a win tomorrow.
Overall, the Tampa Bay Rays have had a tough last couple of games as they look to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Losing on the road to a struggling Boston team will not help their chances.
August 27, 2022: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Highlights
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez got the scoring started early with a two-run single in the first inning. Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo scored on the play.
"J.D. wasting absolutely no time." -@RedSox
Staying in the first inning, first baseman Bobby Dalbec extended the Red Sox lead to 4-0 with a two-run single of his own.
"Big Bob brings in 2 more!" -@RedSox
Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez belted out a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 5-0. It was his sixth home run of the season.
"Okay, Kike!" -@RedSox
The Rays were able to score just one run this afternoon as they maintained just a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card standings. The Rays will look to avoid a sweep tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM EDT.
