"Wake up" "Why do former Rays always dominate us" - Tampa Bay Rays fan concerned with team's recent play as Wild Card Race heats up 

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays faced off in the second game of the weekend series at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won Friday's game 9-8. They have now taken the first two in the series with a 5-1 win this afternoon. The Red Sox record now sits at 62-65.

The Tampa Bay Rays fell to 69-57, though they still hold a Wild Card spot at the moment.

"See ya tomorrow afternoon" -@RaysBaseball

Many Rays fans took to Twitter to react to the frustrating loss. One fan wants the team to wake up as the season is coming to an end.

Former Rays pitcher Rich Hill, who is now on the Boston Red Sox, pitched excellently this afternoon. Hill went seven innings, allowing zero earned runs and 11 strikeouts.

matt @OCPDesigns @RaysBaseball Why do former Rays always dominate us? @RaysBaseball Why do former Rays always dominate us?

Other fans are worried about the team potentially being swept on the road in Boston. The lead for the last wild card spot is just two games after today's loss.

David Slavet @Thedave88 @RaysBaseball I'm smelling a sweep. Absolutely pathetic performance offensively today. Team looks flat. Perhaps they thought Boston was just gonna roll over. They lost this series in the 3rd inning on Friday night. You had wacha on the rules and you let him off the hook @RaysBaseball I'm smelling a sweep. Absolutely pathetic performance offensively today. Team looks flat. Perhaps they thought Boston was just gonna roll over. They lost this series in the 3rd inning on Friday night. You had wacha on the rules and you let him off the hook

After two losses in a row to the Red Sox, fans are hoping the team can show up and get a win tomorrow.

Will Hatch @93wdha @RaysBaseball Are you guys going to actually show up tomorrow or... @RaysBaseball Are you guys going to actually show up tomorrow or...

Overall, the Tampa Bay Rays have had a tough last couple of games as they look to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Losing on the road to a struggling Boston team will not help their chances.

August 27, 2022: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Highlights

Enrique Hernandez celebrates with teammate Kevin Plewecki after hitting a home run during this afternoon's Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox game. August 27th, 2022.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez got the scoring started early with a two-run single in the first inning. Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo scored on the play.

"J.D. wasting absolutely no time." -@RedSox

Staying in the first inning, first baseman Bobby Dalbec extended the Red Sox lead to 4-0 with a two-run single of his own.

Red Sox @RedSox Big Bob brings in 2 more! Big Bob brings in 2 more! https://t.co/5en6mljK3G

"Big Bob brings in 2 more!" -@RedSox

Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez belted out a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 5-0. It was his sixth home run of the season.

"Okay, Kike!" -@RedSox

The Rays were able to score just one run this afternoon as they maintained just a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card standings. The Rays will look to avoid a sweep tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM EDT.

