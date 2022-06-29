"Walk em off Big Man" "Lets f****ng gooo" - Toronto Blue Jays fans fired up after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ends the game against the Boston Red Sox with a walk off single

The Toronto Blue Jays just completed a ninth-inning comeback against the Boston Red Sox, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing the role of hero. The walk-off single came in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was set up by Bo Bichette, who had driven in the tying win just a few pitches earlier.

This sequence sent fans of the Toronto Blue Jays into a fever pitch, securing the huge win over their AL East rivals. With this win, the Toronto Blue Jays re-took second place in the division, behind only the New York Yankees.

The team wasted no time posting a video of the play that sealed the game to Twitter.

There are certain moments that can define a season, and this comeback victory at home could easily be one of them. As if fans weren't impressed enough by the offensive prowess of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., this hit pushed it over the edge.

The entire fanbase was instantly fired up by the hit. As the middle of the season nears, staying motivated can be a huge part of winning. An engaged fanbase can provide that motivation.

The winning fanbase is rightfully taking their victory lap, but as happy as they are, the Boston Red Sox are equally dejected.

Toronto Blue Jays fans heap praise on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walking off the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox lost the game off of this swing

There are few things more electric in sports than ending a game with a single play, and that is exactly what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did. There is a sense surrounding the lone Canadian MLB team, a sense that things are different this year. While many will say it's too early to make claims like that, their fans certainly won't.

Matt Wrigley @MatthewWrigle11 @BlueJays The Jays didn’t win games like this last season. They look like a real playoff caliber team this year @BlueJays The Jays didn’t win games like this last season. They look like a real playoff caliber team this year

Big-time plays like this are made by big-time players. We have known for years that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is that big-time player. This latest example of his ability to win games is a statement that he is here to win.

Having an entire country behind one team seems like a tremendous advantage, especially when they are as energized as they are right now.

With the All-Star game rapidly approaching, the Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman is reminding everyone why he deserves the nod. If this game-winning hit against the Boston Red Sox doesn't prove that, nothing will.

On the other side of the coin, the Boston Red Sox could be seeing their hot streak come to an end after a dominant month of June. They have plenty of time to string together enough wins to make the playoffs, but it likely won't be as AL East champions.

This was a brilliant clutch victory from the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and one that shook up the landscape of the AL East. Seeing how much this win fired up their fanbase, it is becoming impossible to ignore the lone team that plays north of the border.

For more news and information, please check out the Sportskeeda baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far