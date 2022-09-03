"Walk up songs are supposed to be fun and not exclusive, this is embarrassing" - MLB Twitter lambasts 'Narco' songwriters for granting exclusivity to Mets closer Edwin Diaz

New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz’s sheer dominance has turned his walk-up song “Narco” into a victory anthem in Queens.

It has become customary for the popular track, co-written by Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx and Australian musician Timmy Trumpet, to be played before the ninth inning at Citi Field.

Now, the two members of Blasterjaxx have stirred up some controversy by saying that only Diaz should be using the song in MLB.

Blasterjaxx's message puts Atlanta Braves All-Star William Contreras on notice, who also uses the same walk-out theme.

It is not unprecedented for two players to share the same walk-out song. Baseball legends Billy Wagner and Mariano Rivera used to walk out to Metallica's iconic “Enter Sandman.”

Timmy Trumpet, however, contradicted Blasterjaxx’s message. He said anyone in MLB can use the song since he considers it a token of honor.

The Mets hosted Timmy Trumpet on Wednesday night to play his namesake instrument to the beats of Narco, which set the world abuzz. Diaz went on to do his thing, earning the save to seal a 2-1 win for the Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since joining from the Miami Marlins in 2018, Edwin Diaz has evolved into one of the finest closers in baseball today, if not the finest. He has a 1.38 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP with 100 strikeouts this season.

MLB insider makes bold Edwin Diaz prediction

MLB insider Jeff Passan appeared on the Pat McAfee show and made a very bold prediction. According to him, Edwin Diaz could become the first closer to net a $100 million contract in major league history.

"This was a guy who got traded to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic a couple years ago, it looked like a complete disaster of a deal. But this is his free-agent year right now, and he's been the best reliever in baseball. And he's gonna go out and he may this offseason become the first 100-million-dollar closer." - Jeff Passan

Diaz is averaging an astonishing 17.04 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. His 29 saves are the fourth highest in the majors.

The Mets have shown time and again that they can hang with any side on their day. As long as Edwin Diaz continues to close out games in style, the Mets will remain a strong World Series contender.

