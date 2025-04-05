Walker Buehler drops 2-word reaction to Chase Rice's electric performance post Red Sox's home game win vs. Cardinals

Boston Red Sox hurler Walker Buehler took to social media to express his reaction to singer Chase Rice’s electric performance. On Friday, Buehler dropped a two-word reaction to Rice’s show on his Instagram story, following the Red Sox’s big 13-9 win over the St. Louis Cardinals from earlier in the day.
Here’s a look at Walker Buehler’s reaction:
In the caption, the Red Sox pitcher wrote:
“Big timer.”
The comment underscored Walker Buehler’s admiration and respect for the 39-year-old singer-songwriter. Rice performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday night. The show was part of Rice’s Go Down Singing’ International Tour.
The sold-out crowd witnessed a great show, one that prompted Buehler to share his delight with fans and followers on social media.
Walker Buehler and Family Foundation launching memorabilia auction
Walker Buehler and the Buehler Family Foundation have launched an online memorabilia auction to raise funds for the foundation’s actions. The auction features autographed gear by Buehler, among other MLB stars.
In the caption, the post states:
“Happy Opening Day!! Website to the auction is in our bio!”
Fans and followers can visit the Buehler Family Foundation's website to learn more about the ongoing fundraising auction and how to place bids on the selected items. The current fundraising auction runs through April 30.
The live auction features memorabilia autographed by Buehler’s former Dodgers teammates such as Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. A wide array of Buehler’s game-worn items, such as cleats, jerseys, gloves, and bobblehead dolls, are also available.
The Buehler Family Foundation is devoted to supporting first responders and emergency workers in enhancing their well-being. The foundation supports wellness centers that promote the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of local firefighters and police officers.
The Foundation’s motto reads per its website:
“Serving Heroes.”
The motto echoes the foundation’s ethos of protecting those who protect local communities.
As the Foundation’s website states:
“We aim to create safe and supportive spaces where local heroes can prioritize their own wellness and receive the necessary support to thrive both personally and professionally.”
That mission ultimately aims to build strong and resilient communities in which first responders and emergency workers receive the support they need.