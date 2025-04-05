Boston Red Sox hurler Walker Buehler took to social media to express his reaction to singer Chase Rice’s electric performance. On Friday, Buehler dropped a two-word reaction to Rice’s show on his Instagram story, following the Red Sox’s big 13-9 win over the St. Louis Cardinals from earlier in the day.

Ad

Here’s a look at Walker Buehler’s reaction:

Walker Buehler drops 2-word reaction to Chase Rice's electric performance post Red Sox's home game win vs. Cardinals - Source: IG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the caption, the Red Sox pitcher wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Big timer.”

The comment underscored Walker Buehler’s admiration and respect for the 39-year-old singer-songwriter. Rice performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday night. The show was part of Rice’s Go Down Singing’ International Tour.

The sold-out crowd witnessed a great show, one that prompted Buehler to share his delight with fans and followers on social media.

Walker Buehler and Family Foundation launching memorabilia auction

Walker Buehler and the Buehler Family Foundation have launched an online memorabilia auction to raise funds for the foundation’s actions. The auction features autographed gear by Buehler, among other MLB stars.

Ad

Ad

In the caption, the post states:

“Happy Opening Day!! Website to the auction is in our bio!”

Fans and followers can visit the Buehler Family Foundation's website to learn more about the ongoing fundraising auction and how to place bids on the selected items. The current fundraising auction runs through April 30.

The live auction features memorabilia autographed by Buehler’s former Dodgers teammates such as Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. A wide array of Buehler’s game-worn items, such as cleats, jerseys, gloves, and bobblehead dolls, are also available.

Ad

The Buehler Family Foundation is devoted to supporting first responders and emergency workers in enhancing their well-being. The foundation supports wellness centers that promote the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of local firefighters and police officers.

The Foundation’s motto reads per its website:

“Serving Heroes.”

The motto echoes the foundation’s ethos of protecting those who protect local communities.

As the Foundation’s website states:

“We aim to create safe and supportive spaces where local heroes can prioritize their own wellness and receive the necessary support to thrive both personally and professionally.”

That mission ultimately aims to build strong and resilient communities in which first responders and emergency workers receive the support they need.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More