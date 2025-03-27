Walker Buehler drops 3-word reaction hyping up Red Sox ahead of Opening Day vs. Rangers

The Boston Red Sox and their fans have been locked in on the 2025 campaign all offseason. The team's front office was busy all winter adding serious firepower to both the lineup and pitching staff, signing or trading for the likes of Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, and Walker Buehler.

Buehler, who is coming off his second World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed a one-year, $21,500,000 deal with the Boston Red Sox. The veteran pitcher will find himself as one of the most successful and experienced members of Boston's rotation this season and it appears that he is ready to make his mark on his new franchise.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star kept it simple on social media as Opening Day rapidly approaches. The two-time All-Star shared a hype video showcasing a number of Boston's top stars, leaving a simple, three-word caption to show his excitement for 2025.

"It's go time!" - Buehler posted on social media.

Walker Buehler is projected to start the third game of the season for Boston as they look to secure an important victory against the Texas Rangers. Both teams are considered favorites to contend for postseason spots, so every start of their series will be important.

For Buehler, the first start of the new season will be an important. Not only will the veteran need to live up to the expectations that come with a sizable contract but also prove that he can still be an effective starter. The veteran struggled mightily last season, posting a 1-6 record with a dreadful 5.38 ERA and 1.553 WHIP over 75.1 innings of work.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that Rafael Devers will be the team's designated hitter

While there was a ton of excitement about many of Boston's new addtions this offseason, drama kicked-off as soon as the team official introduced Alex Bregman. When asked about whether or not he would be willing to give up his spot at third base, Rafael Devers was adamant that he would not.

After being one of the main conversations around the team all offseason, Red Sox manager Alex Cora clarified the team's lineup ahead of Opening Day. Cora explained that Alex Bregman would be the team's starting third baseman, while Devers would move to DH.

While Devers might not be pleased with the decision, Bregman has been an historically surperior defender. It will be interesting to see how things pan out. If things do not play out smoothly, it would be foolish to rule out a potential roster shakeup for the Red Sox at some point this season.

