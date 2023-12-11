The speculation around Shohei Ohtani's next MLB team ended on Saturday when the two-way Japanese phenom announced his move to the LA Dodgers in a record $700 million 10-year deal.

While several theories were floated before Ohtani's blockbuster signing, the one that drew the most attention was his dog's name influencing his potential destination in free agency.

ESPN's Pablo Torre in his podcast 'Pablo Torre Finds Out' floated the theory that Ohtani's dog's name was the name of one of the MLB teams he was speculated to join.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His theory got a reaction from fans as the Japanese star's adorable dog's name was kept secret despite its recent rise to fame.

Expand Tweet

"The rumor I have heard is that Shohei Ohtani’s dog's name — the reason they're not saying it — is because the dog's name is the name of one of the teams he is considering."

The two-time MVP's new Dodgers teammate Walker Buehler has also been intrigued by the theory. The Dodgers pitcher wasn't able to hold himself back after the Japanese star inked a deal with the 2020 World Series winners:

"So his dog was named Dodger after all?"

Expand Tweet

Although the dog's name has not been confirmed, Buehler will likely end the speculation when the two players gather for spring training next year.

Expand Tweet

“I’d like to think it was named Walker,” Buehler tweeted, “but I guess I’ll find out soon.”

Shohei Ohtani's dog became an overnight sensation after the Japanese star's MVP success

Ohtani's dog caught the eyes of MLB fans when the former Angels star had his dog with him while awaiting the MVP results in November. He even shared a high-five with his dog, melting the hearts of fans.

It will be interesting to hear from the Dodgers pitcher once he gets in touch with the team's newest superstar. For now, fans can speculate whether it's named 'Dodger' or 'Blue Jay'.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei has his dog with him as he awaits his MVP award"

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.