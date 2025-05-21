Walker Buehler issues cold-blooded message to Francisco Lindor following ejection

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler had his night end early on Tuesday against the New York Mets. The righty was tossed in the third inning after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

Francisco Lindor appeared to lean into a pitch, which struck his back foot, giving him first base. Lindor later stole on a pitch that looked to be a strike, and Buehler was fuming.

Buehler was not particularly happy with Lindor's antics leading up to his ejection, the second of his career. He took a direct shot at the slugger on social media after his bullpen came up big for the 2-0 victory.

"I wouldn't want me out there either. Sad thing is ther BULLPEN is full of f****ng animals. Tough choice" said Buehler.

While Lindor got his wish with the ejection, Walker Buehler and Boston got the last laugh. Six pitchers in the bullpen combined to conserve the shutout and the win during the righty's comeback start.

Buehler was placed on the IL at the start of May with right shoulder inflammation. This was his first start since April 26 after pitching a good game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Carlos Narvaez and Rafael Devers came up huge for Boston on Tuesday. Narvaez smashed a solo homer in the fifth while Devers cranked his 10th out just a few batters later.

The win helped improve their record to 25-25, and they need one more win to complete the sweep. The loss drops the Mets to 29-20, and they are now on a three-game losing streak.

Walker Buehler was not the only one on the Red Sox who got tossed Tuesday

Boston Red Sox - Alex Cora (Photo via IMAGN)

While Walker Buehler's night ended early for the Red Sox on Tuesday, so did their manager's. Manager Alex Cora was also furious with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook's zone.

After Estabrook through Buehler out of the game, Cora came out heated. He engaged in a back-and-forth argument before he was eventually tossed from the game.

This marks the 18th time Cora has been ejected from a baseball game during his managerial career. Among active managers, he is now tied for 10th with career ejections with Rocco Baldelli and Kevin Cash.

Bruce Bochy holds the most ejections by an active manager with 87. That is quite the number of times to be tossed from a game, but he does have 28 seasons under his belt.

