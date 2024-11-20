"Walker Buehler has been through a lot" - Corey Seager in awe of Dodgers star leading his team to win World Series against Yankees

On Tuesday, Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager talked about Walker Buehler's exceptional performances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. Buehler and Seager shared the locker room for five years after the former made his debut for the Dodgers in 2017, and also won a World Series together in the 2020 season.

Heading into the postseason, there were doubts if Walker Buehler, who was coming off a long-term injury, had what it took to be a reliable option for Dave Roberts during the most important month of the year.

Buehler responded to the doubters emphatically, pitching perfectly against the New York Yankees in the World Series. First, the 30-year-old pitched five scoreless innings in the third game of the series on October 28, before going on to clinch the title as a make-shift closer, pitching the ninth inning in the fifth game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to 'AM 570 LA Sports' on November 19, Corey Seager talked about how he was happy to see his former teammate play a key role in winning baseball's biggest prize.

"He deserved that moment. That guy's been through a lot, and to be able to come back and compete, that's the guy you want on the mound," Seager said. "When we were playing together, that's the guy we always wanted on the mound." [0:33]

"He's a special person, and the right guy for that spot. He's absolutely made for October (postseason baseball). If there's a game you want to win, that's the guy you want on the mound," Seager added.

Expand Tweet

Walker Buehler could be on the way to Atlanta, per MLB insider

In January 2024, Walker Buehler had signed a one-year contract worth $8.025 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following the completion of the 2024 season, Buehler has now effectively entered free agency.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Atlanta Braves could be looking to recruit the 30-year-old, as they look to improve their pitching staff with some stalwarts potentially on the way out.

"They [Atlanta Braves] also have some interest, I'm told, in Walker Buehler," Morosi said. "Think about their pitching staff right now, Max Fried- free agent, Charlie Morton- free agent, Spencer Strider- still coming back from elbow surgery." [1:04]

"Walker Buehler, who we just saw shining in the postseason, the Braves are close to home for him. Of course, he's got the Kentucky roots, he pitched at Vanderbilt. It's a nice fit for him," Morosi added.

Expand Tweet

It still remains to be seen where Buehler ends up. But, with a track record of performing well when the stakes are highest, he will be a reliable arm for any of the teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback