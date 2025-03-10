Walker Buehler melts hearts with sweet fieldside moment with daughter Finley

In a move that significantly bolstered their pitching staff, the Boston Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Walker Buehler as a free agent this past off season. The two-time World Series winner signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal, with an extra $2.5 million as performance-based bonuses.

Ad

Currently, Buehler and his teammates are hard at work at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida. Having failed to qualify for the postseason in 2024, skipper Alex Cora will be looking to make sure his troops can avoid the same fate in the new season.

Though baseball will be front and center of the players' minds at the moment, it appears Walker Buehler is always happy to make time for his loved ones, even on the training field. On Sunday, the pitcher posted an adorable snap to Instagram, as he enjoyed a sweet fieldside moment with his young daughter, Finley.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She likes me I swear," Buehler captioned his post.

Ad

Buehler was most recently in action for the Red Sox against the Miami Marlins on Friday, helping his team to a comfortable 20-5 victory. Pitching three innings, Buehler recorded three strikeouts, giving up one earned run off three hits.

Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie takes to Instagram to bid farewell to the city of Los Angeles

Having made his major league debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, Buehler went on to establish himself as one of his team's most reliable arms, earning himself two All-Star selections and winning two World Series titles during his time in LA.

Ad

Shortly after his move to the Boston Red Sox was confirmed, Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, took to Instagram to bid an emotional farewell to Los Angeles. Sharing pictures from Buehler's time with the Dodgers, McKenzie wrote in the caption:

"Thank you LA for being so amazing and welcoming to Walker and I! We’ve loved calling LA our second home and growing our family there 💙🤍 Stay tuned for our next chapter 😘."

Ad

As opening day inches closer, fans will be hoping Walker Buehler can live up to his reputation of getting the job done in big moments, and help the Red Sox qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback