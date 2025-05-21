Walker Buehler and Reds manager Alex Cora make feelings known after ejection over controversial call vs. Mets

Boston Red Sox ace Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora were tossed out of the game against the New York Mets on Tuesday at Fenway Park. Buehler threw a pitch down at the top of the third inning, catching all of the plate. The Mets' Francisco Lindor stole the base on the same pitch, but Buehler was surprised, as the pitch wasn't called a strike.

He shook his head in disagreement, throwing some words at the home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. The official walked near Walker Buehler to throw back some of the same heat, which agitated Buehler, who needed to be reined in by his teammates but not before Estabrook threw him out of the game after 52 pitches.

Cora joined the discussion from the dugout, talking to Estabrook about the ejection. Not long after, he was also tossed out of the game.

Walker Buehler regrets leaving bullpen with too much to do

After the game, Walker Buehler said that the only thing he regrets about the ejection was that he left the game too early when he was supposed to go deep. That left his bullpen too much to cover for him.

When asked about the way umpire Mike Estabrook charged at him, Walker Buehler said:

"I'm not going to talk about what he did or didn't do. I don't think it's my place, obviously. Those guys don't get interviewed, and we do, so I'm not going to speak on his side of it.

"Obviously, for me, it kind of spiraled a little bit, and I said some things that he thought I shouldn't have said and what not. So, you know, at the end of the day, putting our team in a position like that is the only thing I really regret about that situation."

Alex Cora thinks Mike Estabrook was "aggressive"

After the game, manager Alex Cora sounded off on the ejection. In his assessment, he thinks Mike Estabrook was to blame for escalating things in the middle.

"So I was inside, and they showed a replay — kind of before the inning, I think it was — because he had the camera," Cora said. "I don’t want to make excuses, but it looked like he was very aggressive. But he is the umpire. We have to respect that. And he threw him out."

Despite the ejection, the Red Sox bullpen was flawless in the 2-0 win against the Mets. Home runs from Rafael Devers and Carlos Narvaez in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in the shutout win for the home team.

