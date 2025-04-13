Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie's sweet message to Red Sox ace sets the stage ahead of couple's Chicago reunion

Walker Buehler and his wife, McKenzie, are forced to spend many days apart during the Major League Baseball season — a common reality for professional baseball couples. The two have known each other since kindergarten and have maintained their relationship through the years.

The Buehlers keep their home in Lexington, Kentucky, which means Walker lives on his own during the season. Now with the Boston Red Sox, Buehler is in Chicago ahead of their clash against the White Sox, giving him a chance to reconnect with his wife.

@mckenziebuehler IG story, Mckenzie Buehler comment to Walker Buehler

Walker shared a photo on Instagram before flying to Chicago, and McKenzie reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing:

"See you in Chi town babe."

The drive from Lexington to Chicago is relatively short, and she plans to visit her husband throughout the weekend. McKenzie has been supportive of Walker, even while he has played far from Kentucky.

Walker Buehler attended Vanderbilt University, while McKenzie stayed in-state to attend the University of Kentucky. The couple has one daughter, Finley Wren Buehler, who turned 1 in January.

Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie Pens heartfelt note when saying goodbye to LA

Walker Buehler played a key role in helping the LA Dodgers win a World Series, and it was the only MLB team he had ever played for — until after the 2024 season, when he and McKenzie had to find a new home in baseball.

Following the decision to leave LA, McKenzie shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to reflect on their time with the Dodgers.

"Thank you LA for being so amazing and welcoming to Walker and I! We’ve loved calling LA our second home and growing our family there 💙🤍 Stay tuned for our next chapter 😘."

Although McKenzie wasn’t able to be with Walker full-time while he pitched in LA, the family made lasting memories during their time there. Buehler ultimately signed with the Boston Red Sox, hoping to help lead the team to a World Series title in 2025.

