Wander Franco Arrest: Prosecutors reportedly seek jail time without bail for Rays star as investigation continues

Wander Franco has gotten on the bad side of the law both in America and the Dominican Republic. Last week, Franco failed to reply to the summons by the District attorney and was spotted in front of the DA's office with his lawyers on the first day of the hearing.

The latest reports coming in from Hector Gomez state that Franco will be produced in front of a judge on Wednesday, with the prosecutors aiming to not comply with Franco's bail and request to keep him in jail for allegedly being in a relationship with a minor.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On wednesday, Wander Franco will be taken in front of a judge to be arraigned, according to lawyer Felix Portes the prosecutors are expected to ask for wander to remain in Jail with no bail as the process continues" - hgomez27

Franco spoke with representatives from Puerto Plata's Department of Gender Violence, as reported by the Spanish website Diario Libre. ESPN Digital has confirmation of the meeting from a source as well.

Following the accusations' public appearance on social media in August of last year, Franco, 22, was added to the restricted list. Soon after, he was put on paid administrative leave while Major League Baseball conducted its own investigation, which is now underway in tandem with another being conducted by Dominican authorities.

Wander Franco could have had an amazing MLB career

The claims have been refuted by Franco, who was named to the American League All-Star squad for the first time in 2023. When the claims first appeared, the shortstop was enjoying his finest season as a major league player, hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 112 games.

Expand Tweet

"Wander Franco is in midseason form as he hits a two-run home run in his first AB of the Spring!" - FLProspecctPod

In November 2021, Franco signed a $182 million, 11-year contract with the Rays. He was reinstated by the team last month, as administrative leave is only valid for the regular season. While he is not with the team, he will still get paid and earn service time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.