Wander Franco Case Update: Court issues restraining order against Rays star 

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is facing serious allegations from a minor for alleged sexual assault and money laundering. The league has placed him on administrative leave as the investigation is carried out in the Dominican Republic, his native country.

According to Tampa Bay Times, the court has dropped charges of money laundering and sexual exploitation of minor, but the shortstop could still face charges of sexual abuse for alleged inappropriate relationship with the minor.

On Monday, Franco was released from jail after posting a financial guarantee of $34K. Moreover, as per sources from the Dominican Republic, the court has issued a restraining order against Wander Franco. The infielder cannot approach or interact with the minor through any means.

Previously, the minor reported that she was forced to maintain a relationship with Franco by her mother for money. Her mother reportedly received two transfers of RD$500,000 from Franco's mother, as per the findings of the investigation. That led to Franco and his mother getting detained by Dominican authorities.

Possibility of Wander Franco entering US to play for Rays

According to Javed Khaezali, a former prosecutor for US immigration and Customs Enforcement, Wander Franco, despite not being charged, may face obstacles if he wants to return to America.

“It will be very difficult for him to come back, barring a determination that all these allegations have been made up,” Khazaeli told the Tampa Bay Times.

“I can’t see his visa being approved any time soon with a credible allegation and a law enforcement prosecution going on. The U.S. government will defer to that.”

Franco has a five-year special visa given to professional athletes to play in US. However, according to Khaezali, the US immigration department may deny him entry if there are reasonable grounds.

“The standard isn’t a conviction for immigration purposes,” Khazaeli said. “The standard is, No. 1, the (foreign citizen) has to show that they are admissible into the United States."

It's unlikely that Franco will report to Spring Training this month, and it remains to be seen if he's found guilty on the alleged accusations.

