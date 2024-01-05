Wander Franco Latest: Rays star's mother detained, accused of making payments to minor's parents involved in another case

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been detained by Dominican authorities after he failed to appear for a summons last week. He is currently accused of alleged sexual exploitation of a minor and money laundering. However, new developments have surfaced, as the mother of the MLB player has also been detained by the Public Ministry on January 1, 2024.

On July 10, 2023, the minor reported on a digital platform that she maintained a relationship with Wander Franco due to her mother, who was taking money from Franco's mother. Moreover, she revealed that the "relationship was condoned by her mother," who gave her nothing for the compromise.

This led to an investigation into the accounts of the minor's mother, and it was found that she had received two transfers of RD$500,000 each from Nancy Yudelka Aybar, who is Franco's mother.

More insight into the minor's accusation of Wander Franco and his mother

According to the 15-year-old teenager, her mother would have received seven monthly payments of RD$100,000, as well as a vehicle, if the teenager maintained a relationship with Franco.

She also reported that Franco had stolen their daughter from the Unit for Attention to Victims of Gender, Domestic Violence and Sexual Crimes in Puerto Plata. However, the Public Ministry indicated that it was "in order to divert attention."

The minor was then evaluated by a forensic gynecologist, who diagnosed that she was "at the level of the hymenal membrane, showing signs of ancient defloration."

In a subsequent interview with a forensic psychologist from Inacif, she got into more details.

"My ex-boyfriend (Wander Franco), gave a vehicle to my mother because he wanted to fix the emotional damage that he once did to my mother by taking me out of her house without her consent one night. That happened on December 9 of last year (2022)," the minor said.

Wander Franco, who is on administrative leave by MLB, will appear before a judge on Friday to hear coercive measures for allegations leveled against him.

