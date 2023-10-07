Wander Franco Update: Rays shortstop could make baseball return this month as MLB and Dominican Republic investigations continue

Wander Franco was having a really good year, before he hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop has been on MLB’s restricted list since Aug. 14 after some posts on social media alleged that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

He is currently under investigation, both by the league as well as authorities in his native Dominican Republic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given the serious nature of the allegations, there is currently no timeline on when these investigations would conclude. It does seem like it’s going to be a good while before Wander Franco plays in the major leagues again, if at all.

However, his current status with MLB doesn’t prohibit him from playing elsewhere.

According to reports, Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Professional Baseball League have held conversations with Franco about the possibility of him playing for them in the winter league season that is due to commence Oct. 19.

Angel Santana, an official within the Escogido organization, confirmed that conversations have indeed taken place, per a report on ESPN’s Dominican site.

“He can play (with us) and you cannot prohibit a Dominican citizen from working… We have had conversations, but he is still in the United States. Our intention is for him to play, everything depends on his process and him, and we don’t handle that part.”

It is important to note that Santana's comments don't confirm whether Franco will be able to resume playing professional baseball while the investigations continue

Wander Franco Update: Could the Rays shortstop make baseball return this month?

One important takeaway from Santana's comments is the part where he says, "everything depends on his process."

So even though Wander Franco's presence on MLB's restricted list doesn't prohibit him from playing in other league, the involvement of Dominican Republic authorities does make matters more complicated for him.

Wander Franco has been on MLB's restricted list since Aug. 14

DR authorities started investigating Franco after a second formal complaint on the same grounds was launched against him. Unless an outcome is reached, it is unlikely that he will be allowed to play professionally anywhere.

Hence, a return to baseball this month for the Rays star does seem unlikely. At the moment, only conversations have taken place between him and Escogido, per ESPN's report. So that's all that they are at the moment - conversations.