"Was gonna play ‘98 Braves, but y’all have beat our a** so bad" - Braves fan Morgan Wallen being honest in his concert in Phillies gear

This year's City Connect jerseys have struck a chord with fans so much that even a dedicated Braves fan, Morgan Wallen, was in the Phillies City Connect jersey during his latest concert at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. During the concert, he mentioned something that resonated from last postseason, where the Atlanta Braves were beaten by the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round.

The country singer enjoyed a sold-out audience at his "One Night a Time" concert, which was slated for last June but was postponed due to his vocal cord injury. "One Night a Time" was the most streamed album in the States, even more than Taylor Swift's "Midnights."

During the concert, Wallen shared that he was going to play his hit '98 Braves but didn't, as his Braves were beaten by the Phillies in the 2023 NLDS round.

"I was gonna play ‘98 Braves, but y’all have beat our a** so bad in the playoffs," he said in the concert.

However, Morgan Wallen did eventually play his hit '98 Braves in the end, saying,

"Since you beat our a** in the playoffs so badly two years in a row, I figured you wouldn’t mind too much."

"Don't respect this": Fans divided over Braves supporter Morgan Wallen wearing Phillies gear

As the news reached that Braves fans had seen Morgan Wallen turn up in Phillies City Connect jerseys at Citizens Bank Park, they took a swipe at his "pandering" and loyalty.

"I actually don't respect this tbh. Giving the phillies props for beating his team is one thing, but wearing their jersey? Imagine a performer who's a supposed phillies fan wearing a Braves jersey for an Atlanta show. Pure pandering," one fan wrote.

"any real fan of another NL East team would not wear that jersey what a fraud, like most braves fans," another fan added.

"Some of the best pandering I’ve ever seen at a concert," one fan expressed a similar sentiment.

Some understood that the fan wearing Phillies gear was because of him wanting to connect with the audience there.

"He wears a jersey for the team of the city he is in and artist love to hype up the crowd," one fan wrote.

"The man didn't want to get booed," another added.

"He’s literally doing a baseball stadium tour and wears the jersey for whatever team plays at that park lol," another quipped.

Morgan Wallen's music has some fans inside the Phillies roster. Former NL MVP and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper uses his hit “I Wrote the Book” in his walk-up music rotation at Citizens Bank Park.

