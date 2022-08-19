"Was that literally his first time going down a slide EVER?!" "Bro that wrist was shattered" - MLB Twitter in splits after Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh fractures arm and ribs in freak accident on slide 

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh thought it would be a great idea to test out American Family Field’s famous home run slide himself. To say that it didn’t end well would be an understatement.

Vassegh went for a couple of spins down Bernie’s Chalet ahead of Dodgers-Brewers Game 3. His first slide down was routine and unceremonious. His second one, however, will be talked about for ages.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia 99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 😂 https://t.co/YXaMhPPfVc

"99% of movies don't have a better ending than this" - Jomboy Media

During his second attempt, Vassegh faced a rough landing. He wasn’t able to get his feet in position and crashed sideways at full speed into a padded wall.

He rolled around in excruciating pain for about 30 seconds before a trip to the emergency room painted a scary picture. Turns out, Vassegh suffered two fractures to his right wrist and six cracked ribs

After finding out Vassegh was doing okay, fans couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

🅱️et The ⭕️ver ⚽️⚾️🏀💰 @SprintSwagger his form was like a 2 year old’s @JomboyMedia Was that literally his first time going down a slide EVER?!his form was like a 2 year old’s @JomboyMedia Was that literally his first time going down a slide EVER?! 😂😂 his form was like a 2 year old’s 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/RGb845vtJZ

As far as irony is concerned, this one takes the cake.

Dave Feit @FeitCanWrite @JomboyMedia There is so much to love about this video, but an underrated gem is the Allstate logo on the slide video. @JomboyMedia There is so much to love about this video, but an underrated gem is the Allstate logo on the slide video. https://t.co/iFivK7Z5xV

Vassegh battled through his serious pain like a true warrior. Before heading to the hospital, he interviewed Justin Turner. The Dodgers third baseman assured Vassegh that his slide was going to give everyone in the team plenty to joke about.

Turner isn’t going to let Vassegh forget this anytime soon.

During the fifth inning, Vassegh appeared on the broadcast with a cast on his fractured arm.

As you would expect from someone as bubbly as him, he smiled and said, “Hi, guys” to Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra in the booth. The pair visibly struggled to maintain a straight face before breaking out into hysterical laughter after the replay of Vassegh's slide played out.

Vassegh thanked the Dodgers’ training staff for helping him after his painful landing. He also thanked Dodgers players Justin Turner, David Price, Mookie Betts and others for reaching out to him. Betts even FaceTimed David Vassegh while he was getting medical attention.

Austin Barnes dedicated his homer vs. Brewers to David Vassegh

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings while Austin Barnes and Max Muncy homered in the Dodgers win against the Brewers, 2-1.

Barnes even went to the extent of dedicating his homer to David Vassegh.

“Ya that home run was for you. I know you had a little accident today on the slide so we all rallied today for you.” - Austin Barnes

Heal well, David Vassegh, and never change!

Edited by Gaelin Leif