"Wash, rinse, and repeat. Pathetic" - Yankees fans frustrated following news that Jonathan Loaisiga will have season-ending UCL surgery 

The New York Yankees received some bad news on Saturday regarding pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga. The hard-throwing righty revealed to reporters that he will need to have UCL surgery.

It is not Tommy John surgery, but it will take him out for the rest of the 2024 season. This is an unfortunate injury as Loaisiga is set to be a free agent following the end of the season.

Loaisiga was doing well early into the young season. He appeared in three games, not letting up a run and striking out three batters over the course of four innings.

This was not the news that Yankees fans were hoping for. After being placed on the 60-day IL on Friday, fans were holding onto hope that he would be able to return after that.

"Wash, rinse, and repeat. Pathetic" - one fan posted.

"And so it begins" - another fan posted.

"Sheesh. That didn't take long" - another fan posted.

Injuries played a big part in the team's lackluster 2023 season. It was a reason they missed the postseason, and the fanbase thought those days were behind them.

"That's sad to hear!" - another fan said.

"Unreal with these pitchers" - said another.

"This is a huge loss" - said another.

Loaisiga joins a growing list of pitchers that are experiencing UCL problems this season. Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider just recently revealed he has UCL damage.

Did Jonathan Loaisiga throw his last pitch in a Yankees uniform?

New York Yankees - Jonathan Loaisiga (Image via Getty)

When Jonathan Loaisiga has been out on the mound, he has been electric for the Yankees. However, staying on the field has been hard for the hard-throwing righty during his career. Loaisiga has missed time with rotator cuff problems, and elbow inflammation, and you cannot forget about the Tommy John surgery he had in 2016.

Given he will be a free agent following the end of the season, he may have thrown his last pitch in the Bronx. It would not be too surprising to see the club move on from the often-injured reliever.

This is the worst time for Loaisiga to endure a season-ending injury. He likely will not have a huge market coming off of injury but could be a low-cost gamble for a team looking for an arm. It will be interesting to see how Loaisiga bounces back.

