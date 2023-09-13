Watch: Trea Turner continues red-hot streak with game-tying homer against Braves

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is amid one of the hottest hitting streaks in the MLB this season ever since receiving a standing ovation in August.

Turner registered his 26th homer of the season following his game-tying solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at the bottom of the ninth inning.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was his 11th home run in the last 13 games as the Phillies sensation has repaid the backing of the supporters in glittering fashion.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, he is only the third Phillies player to register 11 home runs in a 13-game span in a season behind Ryan Howard and Mike Schmidt.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia Phillies fall despite Trea Turner's late game-tying home run

Turner, who recently became a father for the second time, helped his team tie the game in the third game of the series against the National League East leaders. The game saw Braves star Matt Olson tie the franchise record for most home runs in a season after he went long for his 51st homer in the MLB this year.