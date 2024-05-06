WATCH: 10-year-old Phillies fan's reaction melts hearts after dad misses catching Bryce Harper's home run ball

On Sunday against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper crushed a homer to the stands, where the father was waiting to catch the ball for his kid. Going barehanded with the reverse cup under it, the father couldn't catch the ball.

However, what followed was a heart-melting reaction from the kid. Despite his father missing the catch, the son stood up and acknowledged the attempt made by his dad.

ESPN's Buster Olney went to the place where the father-son duo were seated. During the interview, it emerged that the father's name was Anthony, and he was with his 10-year-old son Mason.

"I'm trying to reach over my son and kind of tripped over him a little bit. I just didn't catch it," the father said.

“It was good. He tried," the son said.

Bryce Harper's three-run home run helped Phillies edge out Giants

Bryce Harper's three-run homer, coupled with contributions from Alec Bohm and JT Realmuto, helped the Phillies outlast the Giants in a close 5-4 game.

With the game tied 1-1, Harper blasted a 1-1 changeup from Logan Webb into the stands in the third inning for his seventh homer of the season.

Bryce Harper's home run capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the third inning as Philadelphia won its ninth consecutive home game.

“As an offense, I think we had a pretty good plan against Webb,” Harper said.

“Our starting pitching has been really, really good, so anytime we can go out there and get some runs up on the board for them, we have a really good chance to win.”

JT Realmuto had three hits on the board, while Alex Bohm extended his hitting streak to 18 games after hitting a double in the seventh. Starting for the Phillies, Taijuan Walker went the distance and pitched 6.1 innings for three earned runs.

With the win, the Phillies improved their season record to a league-best 24-11. Both NL East teams were engaged in a fierce contest with two NL West teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers came out on top against the Atlanta Braves, while the Phillies held down their fort against the Giants.

