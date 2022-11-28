Former superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski plays baseball too, but only in supermarkets. The five-time Pro Bowler was seen on camera hitting a marshmallow into a crowd of onlookers while he was inside the Sprouts Farmers Market.

Instead of a baseball bat, he held a loaf of bread in his hand and slammed marshmallows out of the park. The MLB's Twitter account uploaded a video of Gronkowski with the caption:

“POV: You go to the store to get milk and Gronk is in produce crushing dingers.”

It was a pleasant surprise for everyone who came in to purchase some necessities but left with unforgettable memories, all thanks to the mighty Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski shows off his baseball skills with star quarterback Tom Brady

The seven-time Super Bowl champion joined Gronkowski on the field to whack some baseballs.

Watch:

In 2019, before his retirement, Gronkowski left his fans with a parting gift. Prior to the Boston Red Sox home opener, his colleagues were seen in a video celebrating as they recalled their experience with Gronk.

While Edelman was pitching, Gronkowski jokingly scooped up the Lombardi trophy and assumed the batter's stance. As a result, the Lombardi trophy sustained a dent the size of a baseball.

According to Business Insider, Jason McCourty said:

"The trophy is special, not damaged....Now it has become vintage."

Rob Gronkowski, commonly known as “Gronk" played for the New England Patriots for nine seasons before spending his final two campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of football's all-time great tight ends, he has won four Super Bowls, been chosen for the Pro Bowl five times, made the First Team All-Pro four times, and was included in the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team and NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

BIG3 - Championship

He played collegiate football at the University of Arizona and was recognised with various honours, including being named a Sporting News and Rivals.com Freshman All-American.

Despite only having two collegiate seasons of experience, his 1,197 receiving yards and 18.8 yards per catch average set team records for the position. After missing his junior year of high school due to back surgery, the Patriots selected Rob Gronkowski as the 42nd overall choice in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

