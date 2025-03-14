WATCH: $75M comedian Stephen Colbert brutally makes fun of MLB's new controversial hats with special mention to Red Sox, Angels, Astros & Rangers

Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert dedicated a section of his show to the controversial new line of baseball hats for the MLB. Official hat manufacturer New Era launched a new range of headgear for the upcoming season named the Overlap 5950 series, which has raised more than a few eyebrows.

The veteran TV personality brutally roasted the collection for its flawed idea on 'The Stephen Colbert Show' this Thursday. Colbert showed some of the products on the program as he hilariously explained some deviant meanings that may be derived from them.

Stephen Colbert is one of the wealthiest television hosts with an estimated worth of $75 million (per CelebrityNetWorth). A clip of his performance was shared on Reddit as he takes some devilishly funny swipes at the designs for various teams, especially the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Angels, the Houston Astros, and the Texas Rangers.

"The season starts next week, and to celebrate, the MLB had rolled out a new set of hat designs that superimpose the team logo over the name of the city, resulting in designs like the MMmi Marlins, the Cleveland Guacans, and the Dedoit Tigers," Colbert said.

"The design had some other delightfully insane results, like the Red Sox cap that reads BoBon, which is what it sounds like when someone at Fenway asked for a shot of Jim Beam at the last call," he joked.

"And some of these hats are actually raising some eyebrows, like the LA hat that reads AnAels. It's a very useful hat because it demonstrates how that works," he added as the camera zoomed in on the halo on the Angels logo.

"For Houston fans, there's also the AsHos. Of course any game with the AsHos usually features the AnAels," he pointed out to the delirious delight of the live audience.

"But the one causing the biggest stir out there is the Texas Rangers hat, TeTas, which, and I did not know this, turns out is Spanish for 'tatas'. But luckily, no one in MLB speaks Spanish, so that's fine," he said sarcastically.

As per reports, some of the hats have been taken off shelves by MLB from its online shop, including the design for the Rangers.

Angels 'Overlap' hat sees price surges after MLB takes it out of official store

New Era has been the exclusive hat supplier for the MLB since 1993. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although the hats from New Era's Overlap collection belonging to the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Houston Astros have been removed from stores, the resale value on the ones that have already been sold has shot through the roof. According to Cront Office Sports, the Angels hat specifically has been priced as high as $950 on reselling websites such as eBay.

On Thursday, the Angels had become the third design from the New Era Overlap 5950 collection to be axed by the MLB. They had already removed the hats from this line belonging to the Rangers and the Astros at the time.

