WATCH: 90-year-old Brewers icon Bob Uecker receives standing ovation as he kicks-off 54th season calling games for club

Not many broadcasters have had the career Milwaukee Brewers play-by-pay man Bob Uecker has had. He has been with the club since 1971 and entered his 54th season with the team on Tuesday.

Uecker has limited himself to working only home games, as he is now 90 years old but is still going strong. When the legendary broadcaster appeared on the jumbotron, fans gave him a well-deserved standing ovation.

Milwaukee fans know they will not have many more opportunities to embrace one of the greatest broadcasters in the game. It was a great moment, showing just how important he is to the organization.

Before his days with the Brewers, Bob Uecker enjoyed a six-year career in the big leagues

Before Bob Uecker became a household name as a broadcaster for the Brewers, he enjoyed a six-year career as a catcher. He got his start with the Milwaukee Braves and bounced around to a few more teams after.

In 1964, he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, who won the World Series that season. In 1966, he would enjoy a season with the Philadelphia Phillies before returning to Milwaukee.

While his career was not long, he did have some accomplishments that he would keep close to him. Uecker hit a home run off Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax and often joked that homer would keep Koufax out of Cooperstown.

Aside from his playing days and career as a broadcaster, Uecker has also had various ties to TV shows, commercials, and movies. He regularly played George Owens on the sitcom Mr. Belvedere. Uecker also had a role in the Major League film trilogy.

There are very few broadcasters who have captured the hearts of baseball fans for so long. Milwaukee truly has a good one with Uecker.

