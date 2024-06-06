WATCH: Actor Will Smith shares light-hearted moment with star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Marlins game

Miami Marlins' series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday was laced with Hollywood royalty. Hollywood superstars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attended the second game of the series at LoanDepot Park.

The Hollywood duo interacted with fans and players and were also involved in pre-game activities at the ballpark. Smith and Lawerence, who can be seen in action in their fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” hitting the cinemas on Friday, received special gifts from the Marlins players.

Smith, an Oscar winner, a four-time Grammy Award recipient, and a Golden Globe winner, shared a light-hearted moment with Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr..

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

The Marlins star gifted Smith and Lawrence with Marlins home jerseys with “Lowrey” and “Burnett,” the last names of the Miami Police Department detectives (Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett) played by Smith and Lawerence in the renowned movie series.

Smith, who grew up in West Philadelphia, discussed his fandom for the Philadelphia Phillies while growing up.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence adopt the Miami Marlins celebration

Will Smith and Martin Lawerence were invited as guests to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Citrus Series matchup on Wednesday. The duo used a unique way to determine who would throw the first pitch.

Expand Tweet

"Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play rock, paper, scissors to determine who throws first pitch. Lawrence wins and Nick Gordon catches it."

Smith and Lawrence started a game of rock, paper, scissors, to determine the winner. Lawrence, who plays a level-headed family man in the movie series, won the game after choosing paper while Smith chose rock. Marlins shortstop went behind the plate with the mitts as Lawrence threw the first pitch.

The Hollywood icons' decision to indulge in the game could have been a pre-planned move, as the Marlins players have recently adopted a game of rock, paper, scissors as a celebratory reaction whenever a player registers a base hit in the game. The player signals towards his teammates in the dugout as part of the celebration.

It's a change from the team's celebration from last year when the players imitated the motion of a fish swimming in water as part of their celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback