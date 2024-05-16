WATCH: Actress Tiffany Haddish throws out ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field ahead of Mets game

Actress Tiffany Haddish took center stage ahead of the two-game mini-series finale between the Mets and Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday night in Queens, New York. Tiffany was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Before she took to the mound, Haddish was observed warming up and chatting with Mets OF Harrison Bader, who was going to be behind the plate to catch the ball.

Take a look at Tiffany Haddish's quirky chat with Harrison Bader, along with her sideline warm-up ahead of throwing the ceremonial pitch in front of the Citi Field crowd:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Haddish was right at it with her quirkiness and funny movements as she threw some warm-up pitches on the dirt track in front of the home dugout.

She threw a decent pitch, which was high above the strike zone and received the baseball from Bader as both Mets took to the field to start proceedings for game 2 on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Phillies not only swept New York in its home at Citi Field but achieved a two-game mini series win in grand fashion. Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola pitched a complete shutout game against the Mets as the Phillies won the contest 4-0. The New York hitting lineup could only manage four hits off Nola, who struck out eight.

New York and Philadelphia are scheduled to play another two-game miniseries, this time at the Phillies home at Citizens Park on Wednesday.

A lacklustre Mets unit disappoints against the Phillies

The NY Mets had no answers against the Phillies after getting shut out on Tuesday night. Despite scoring five runs, New York lost game 1 10-5 in its back-to-back miniseries with Philadelphia.

New York starter Joey Lucchesi gave up five runs on as many hits in 4.1 innings, while Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez was yet again decent on the mound, giving up no runs on four hits in five innings pitched.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper produced a three-hit, three-RBI night as Philadelphia is 31-13 in the league and playing some amazing baseball this season.

While Philadelphia sits atop the NL East, New York is struggling in fourth spot in the division with a 19-23 record and is 11 games behind the table-toppers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback