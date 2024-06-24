WATCH: Alex Bregman's son Knox crashes press conference with adorable demand for batting cage fun with Astros star dad

It seems Alex Bregman's son has inherited the baseball bug from his father. Bregman and Reagan Elizabeth's son Knox loves baseball, as evidenced by the couple's Instagram feeds. And the latest hilarious event at Sunday's press conference just confirmed it.

On Sunday, Alex Bregman registered a season high four hits as the Astros swept the Orioles with an 8-1 win. Bregman, accompanied by Knox, was responding to questions in his post-game interview. Finally Bregman asked him what he wanted, and Knox expressed his desire to visit the batting cage and dugout.

This had Bregman gushing about it, as he lifted ip Knox on his shoulders and carried on with his interview.

"Dada, Dada, batting cage,” said Knox. “Cage, dugout.”

“He’s been begging all weekend,” Bregman said in a video shared by Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart on X. “He wants to go to the (batting) cage and the dugout. So we’re gonna take him to the cage and the dugout.”

Alex Bregman credits his son for lifting up mood on bad days

They say, you turn to your closer ones when you have a bad day. And fatherhood has helped Alex Bregman be in good space as he knows at the end of the day, his 23 month old son will still cheer for him, no matter how he performs.

"My son doesn't care if I go 0 for 4, he just wants his dad home," Bregman said via Chron.

Knox was born to Reagan and Alex in August of 2022. Bregman added to the conversation saying that Knox's love for baseball is all credit to his wife.

"[Reagan] taught him a lot about baseball," Bregman said. "She didn't know much about baseball at all when we first met really, now she loves it."

Alex Bregman also revealed that his son sleeps with his baseball bat in hand and that the family plays wiffle ball in their backyard of their home in West Palm.

As Jomboy jokingly predicted, we may have discovered our 2041 first round draft pick.