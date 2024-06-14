WATCH: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off impressive workout routine

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a known personality in the fitness world. Cordeiro is a registered nurse and a lifestyle coach who is also famous as the founder of JACFIT, a fitness and wellness program for those looking to transform their lifestyle.

In a video shared by Cordeiro on Friday through Instagram, the fitness guru shared a leg regimen that can strengthen the muscles of the thighs and calves.

"5am Club, My Daily Self Care Deposit. #legday #bombshellsportswear," Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned the post.

Cordeiro regularly posts videos of her fitness routine on her personal Instagram to encourage people to join in and have a healthy lifestyle. She currently has more than 133,000 followers on the account.

Rodriguez's girlfriend hails from Canada and possesses a bachelor's degree in science with honors in nursing from the University of Windsor.

She and "A-Rod" were first photographed walking together around Beverly Hills in October 2022. Two months later, the couple became Instagram official as Rodriguez posted a photo of him with Cordeiro and her two daughters from a previous relationship.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's positive influence on Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez recently shared in an interview with the New York Post about his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's positive influence on his life, especially on his health.

“Just being consistent, which is what I’ve learned from her, has been very helpful,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been training seven days a week. I’ve eliminated a lot of the steak. I was a big steak eater. I used to eat steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now only one or two [days] out of 10 days. And then I do these 45-minute walks after dinner.”

The former New York Yankees slugger also attributed his weight loss to intermittent fasting that was introduced by his girlfriend:

“I introduced intermittent fasting, maybe seven, eight months ago, and that’s been really helpful too, especially when traveling. You have to get a little bit more control of the things you’re intaking.”

It was also reported in 2023 that Rodriguez lost around 30 pounds, partly due to the coaching of his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

"I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness," A-Rod said. "So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously."

With Cordeiro's support, Alex Rodriguez's fitness post-playing career has indeed seen a boost while he focuses on being busy with his business ventures.

