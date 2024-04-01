WATCH: Alex Rodriguez shares heartwarming Steve Harvey throwback clip to celebrate Easter Sunday

Former Yankees ace Alex Rodriguez shared a beautiful Steve Harvey throwback video to celebrate Easter Sunday. In the video, a young Steve almost looks like an evangelist giving a fitting introduction to Jesus Christ, as a horde of Christian faithful go berserk at the sound and words of Steve Harvey.

The video shared by A-rod was captioned with a message to all his fans, friends, and family members:

"Happy Easter Sunday, wishing everyone a beautiful day celebrating with family and friends."

Take a look at the video here:

Alex Rodriguez would have celebrated Easter Sunday with his family like every other precious occasion. A-Rod has two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he adores a lot, and is currently dating a fitness expert from Windsor, Canada, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Since hanging up his cleats, Alex Rodriguez has come a long way as a father, fitness freak, and businessman. A-Rod has invested in some big money-making companies and has amassed a decent fortune in recent years, which he says is best to keep investing in to multiply your growth in life.

His careful, profit-seeking investments have seen his firm, the A-Rod Corporation, reach a valuation of a whopping $650 million in the previous financial year, which compelled the former Yankees shortstop/DH to explore options in other sporting leagues. And he did find something to his liking in the NBA and the WNBA.

Glen Taylor is still the major owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx, as deal with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore fell out

Alex Rodriguez had shown great interest in becoming the major stakeholder owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx. Everything went according to plan during his first purchase of 20% of the team last year and another 20% by his friend and business partner Marc Lore.

But as the duo wanted more than just minority stakes, they decided to combine and purchase another 40% stake in both teams, as that would have made them the majority owners now.

On March 29, the deadline to file final financial papers for the deal, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore faced a setback when their major investors, the Carlyle Group, withdrew support at the last minute. They got another investment backing and managed to submit their financial documents well before the March 29, 2024 deadline.

Unfortunately, the deal fell through, as many sources reported, Marc Lore didn't want to invest as much in the teams. He expected Alex to contribute more, considering Marc had invested more in their earlier two rounds of investment.

