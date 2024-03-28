"A-Rod gotta be embarrassed as f*ck": NBA fans stunned after Timberwolves deal with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez collapses

On Thursday morning, the NBA world was left stunned following news around the Minnesota Timberwolves. After months of reports that Alex Rodriguez was in the process of buying the franchise, that has now fallen through. The organization released a press release that the Timberwolves are no longer for sale.

As expected, NBA fans quickly rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the news. A-Rod found himself on the wrong side of jokes following the developments of his purchase falling through.

According to the press release, Rodriguez and Lore had 90 days to pay for controlling interest in the Timberwolves. That expired on March 27th, and an extension was not granted. After the deadline past, current owner Glen Taylor stated he has no interest in selling the franchise at the moment.

As the regular season comes to a close, Minnesota finds themselves with one of the top spots in the Western Conference. Led by All-Star Anthony Edwards, they have a record of 50-22. They continue to jocky for position with the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder for a top-three spot in the standings.