Watch: Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani makes history with 20th SB this season

Shohei Ohtani added another spectacle record to his already star-studded season. With his 20th stolen base of the season in the game against the Oakland Athletics, the Japanese sensation completed a 40-20 season for the second time in his Angels career.

In a season with 44 home runs and 10 wins on the mound, Shohei Ohtani is definitely headed for his second AL MVP title. Despite him not being able to pitch anymore in 2023 with a UCL tear, the 29-year-old's utility is still intact with his ability to reach bases.

In the game against the Athletics, Ohtani went 0-3 with two walks. Drawing a free pass does seem a fair result against the likes of Ohtani but opposing teams often forget that he is equally destructive on the basepaths.

The two-way player stole a base after being walked in the fifth inning. His second 40-20 season comes after his AL MVP win in 2021 where he recorded an overall 46 homers and stole 26 bases.

He joins an elite list of players with multiple 40-20 seasons, with only legends such as Alex Rodriguez (four seasons), Barry Bonds (three seasons), and Jose Canseco (three seasons) ahead of him.

Could Shohei Ohtani possibly get a 50-20 season?

Things were on track for Shohei Ohtani to have a record-breaking season in the home run tally. However, an injury to his arm has subdued him a bit as he has gone 10 games without a home run since the incident — his longest spell this season.

He has been caught up by Matt Olson for the most home runs count — 44. But if Ohtani were to regain his form and get a few shots out of the ground, he could well get a 50-20 season. It would make him only the fifth player to achieve the feat.