Watch: Announcer Kevin Millar calls Adam Duvall's three-run homer before it even happens

Announcer and former World Series hero Kevin Millar made a prediction on Monday night at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros that immediately came true. Millar called Adam Duvall's three-run homer before it even happened:

“But I’m going to call [it] right now, early in the game right now with two outs. He’s doing this; We’re doing it right now. Duvall’s going deep.” said Millar during the game

“Are you kidding me? Oh my, Kevin Millar,” said Dave O’Brien, his play-by-play partner. “Millar called it, seconds before it happened.”

Prior to Monday Night's game, the Red Sox had won five of their previous seven games, with their lone two defeats coming on the road against the Washington Nationals.

Adam Duvall's Monday shot received a lot of support on MLB Twitter

The Red Sox have scored six runs or more in four consecutive games, and Duvall has provided power from center field. He received overwhelming support on social media:

"LF didn’t even flinch. What a bomb!" wrote one user while the other commented: "Miss Duvall in ATL."

On Monday, the Red Sox quickly took a 3-0 lead before falling behind the Astros 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning. In 3.1 innings, the starter James Paxton surrendered 7 hits and 3 earned runs. Duvall, Masataka Yoshida, and Alex Verdugo all scored runs for Cora's squad.

Adam Duvall has previously played for the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball. The San Francisco Giants selected University of Louisville alum in the eleventh round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He debuted in the MLB in 2014 and became an All-Star in 2016.