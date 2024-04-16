WATCH: As’ security guard prevents Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol from taking a challenge

A hilarious incident took place in the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California on Monday (April 15).

During the seventh inning of the game, when the Cardinals were leading by 3-0, DH Brendan Donovan was called out by the second base umpire. It was a close play that manager Oliver Marmol was looking at to see if it needed to be challenged.

However, Oakland Athletics security personnel got in the way between Marmol and his staff member. Seemingly frustrated, Marmol grabbed the collar of the security guard and pushed him aside. This delayed Marmol from challenging the officials for the call on second base in time.

Oliver Marmol then went on to the field to discuss with the officials, appealing to process the challenge but it was already a done deal by them. As per the rules, Marmol had 30 seconds following the play but it seems that a little confrontation with the security guard was enough to deny him.

Cardinals beat Athletics 3-1 on the road

Despite the challenge not being taken up, the Cardinals just had enough in the bank to secure a 3-1 victory over the A's in the first game of a three-game series.

The pitching was on point from both sides. Ross Stripling pitched 5.2 innings for the Athletics, giving up three earned runs, six hits, issuing two walks and getting four strikeouts. The Cardinals' starting ace, Sonny Gray, had another excellent outing. He blanked the A's hitters for six scoreless innings and also struck out six hitters while issuing zero walks.

Nolan Arenado (2-4), Willson Contreras (2-4) and Masyn Winn (2-3) each had one RBI and two hits. On the other hand for the Athletics, the lone score was a solo shot by pinch hitter Esteury Ruiz in the eighth inning. Ryan Helsley came in the ninth to close out the inning and earn the save.

The second game of the series will be played on Monday.

