WATCH: Astros star Jose Altuve hits for the first cycle of his career to compound Red Sox misery

In a dazzling display of skill and power, Astros' star Jose Altuve left a mark on baseball history by hitting for the first cycle of his illustrious career. Fenway Park was silenced as Altuve secured his place in the record books with a homer that sealed the cycle, a feat that had eluded Astros players since 2013.

Adding insult to injury, the Boston Red Sox found themselves caught in a whirlwind of misery, trailing the Houston Astros by a whopping 13-4 as the game progressed. Jose Altuve’s extraordinary performance not only boosted his team's morale but also compounded the woes of their opponents.

How has Jose Altuve performed this season?

Altuve's 2023 season with the Houston Astros has been nothing short of remarkable. With 78 hits, 10 home runs, and 34 RBIs, he boasts an impressive batting average of .322 and an on-base percentage of .415, contributing to an outstanding OPS of .944. These statistics are a testament to his consistency and prowess on the field.

Zooming out to his entire career, Altuve's lifetime numbers are equally awe-inspiring. With over 2000 hits, 202 home runs, and a batting average of .307, he has firmly established himself as one of the game's premier talents. As Altuve continues to etch his name in baseball history, fans are left eagerly anticipating his next remarkable feat.

