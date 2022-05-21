Watch: Atlanta Braves fan miraculously beats The Freeze in a nail-biting race

The Atlanta Braves have had The Freeze race against fans during the middle of an inning for the previous few seasons, and this has provided plenty of entertainment. A fan and The Freeze race each other from foul pole to foul pole, with fans getting a sizeable head start before The Freeze starts.

The Freeze has not lost too many races in his career, but last night, in dramatic fashion, the Atlanta Braves fan favorite lost in a close finish.

This is a rare occurrence and is surely an impressive accomplishment by the Braves fan!

Atlanta Braves defeat Miami Marlins in series opener

The Braves opened up a weekend series against the Miami Marlins in Miami and won by a score of 5 to 3. Starting pitcher Charlie Morton scored the victory, going 5.1 innings and allowing three earned runs.

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna belted out a home run in the first inning on his return to Miami. Ozuna played for the Marlins from 2013-2017.

"Another day, another Marcell homer!"-@Braves

Ozuna is now batting .224 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs. Ozuna is a key piece for the Braves lineup, and it would be good to see him start to get going offensively.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson followed Ozuna's home run with one of his own in the second inning.

"Dans!"-@Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2 for 4 in the game, while scoring once. Acuna is batting .280 with two home runs and five RBIs. The young superstar is one of the most exciting players to watch. Here are Acuna's highlights from last season.

Overall, the Braves improved to 18-21 on the season and are 7.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The defending World Series Champions have struggled a bit to start the season but will look to continue their most recent play as they are winners of two out of their last three games.

What's on Tap?

The Braves and Marlins continue their weekend series in Miami today with the first pitch scheduled for 6:10 EDT. Kyle Wright gets the start for the Braves. Wright is 3-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 50 strikeouts. He goes up against Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez. Hernandez is 2-3 with a 6.15 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

