WATCH: Atlanta Braves record a dazzling triple play in game vs Boston Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves recorded an impressive triple play during their game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Despite going on to lose the game 7-1 at the end of the night, the Braves gave the audience the highlight of the night with an audacious triple play in the bottom of the third inning. It was dazzling and fast-paced play from the NL leaders which will go down in the highlights of the season.

The Atlanta Braves continue their dominance in the top of the league despite their loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. They entered the double-header with a comfortable lead at the top of the table and one loss does little damage to their run of impressive form in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team is still the most impressive in the country with a 64-35 record and it showed the audience why it is the best this season.

The play occured in the bottom of the third with the Red Sox in a slender 2-1 lead on the night. Triston Casas was the player at bat who hit a Charlie Morton pitch down center right to start the play.

It was caught by center fielder Michael Harris II, who then threw to first base to complete a double play. While many thought that was the end of the play, first baseman Matt Olson threw to third base to Austin Riley at third base to complete the triple play.

The 8-3-5 triple play was the first since the Boston Beaneaters completed one in 1884.

The Altanta Braves will look for a win to get something out of the double-header vs Red Sox

While it was an unexpected result to see the Atlanta Braves drop a game against the Boston Red Sox, they still have a chance to tie the series on Wednesday.

The Atlanta side continue to be the most dominant team in the MLB this season and already have foot in the postseason spot. Coming off a series win against the Brewers, the NL leaders will be favorites to get a win in the second game against the Red Sox.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!