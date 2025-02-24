WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Hyeseong Kim & Ha-Seong Kim get mixed up by vocal fan during Dodgers vs Padres Spring Training

National League West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres battled yesterday during the league's set of Spring Training games. Known for its high intensity from the teams and the fans, yesterday's Spring Training game took on a different—albeit, humorous tone.

Ad

At the bottom of the eighth inning with two on and nobody out, KBO star and newly-minted Dodger Hyeseong Kim took an at-bat. What seemed to be a normal occurrence was suddenly changed with a puzzling yet funny tone as a fan yelled at Hyeseong, mistaking him for former Padres star and compatriot Ha-Seong Kim who's now with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The blunder was caught by the microphones in the venue and garnered mixed but fun reactions online. Hyeseong would then be struck out by Padres reliever Austin Davis. The former finished with a hit, a walk, and a strikeout in two at-bats as the defending champions were defeated by the Friars, 8-3.

Apart from the obvious mistake, Hyeseong Kim was born in 1999 while Ha-Seong Kim was born in 1995. Both Kims hail from the same province in South Korea, albeit, in different cities. Hyeseong is from Goyang while Ha-Seong is from Bucheon, both a part of the country's Gyeonggi Province.

Ad

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim teamed up with Rays' Ha-Seong Kim in KBO

Apart from national team duties, the two Kims teamed up during their stint in Korea's highest league, the KBO. Ha-Seong was the first to make his debut for the Nexen Heroes (now Kiwoom Heroes) on May 16, 2014. As for Hyeseong, he made his KBO debut for the Heroes on June 28, 2017.

Ad

Ad

The Kim duo patrolled the Heroes' infield with Ha-Seong's proficiency in all infield roles while Hyeseong was slotted in all infield roles except for first base and occasionally, the outfield.

Interestingly enough, the duo, along with now-San Francisco Giant Junghoo Lee spearheaded the Heroes' run in the 2019 KBO Korean Series. However, they would be swept by the Doosan Bears that was led by former major leaguers Josh Lindblom and Jose Miguel Fernandez in Korea's biggest series.

Ha-Seong left Korea at the end of the 2020 season after being named a three-time KBO Golden Glove winner, an award to the league's best offensive players. As for Hyeseong, he signed for the Dodgers ahead of the 2025 season after four KBO Golden Gloves and two Fielding Awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback