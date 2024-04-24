WATCH: Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez still smashing home runs at 51 years old

One of the most polarizing players during his career, Manny Ramirez left an undeniable mark on the MLB. The hard-hitting outfielder was one of the best players of his generation, however, his usage of performance-enhancing drugs will forever tarnish his legacy.

A 12-time All-Star and 2-time World Series champion, Manny Ramirez was one of the most feared hitters at the plate during his MLB career. It turns out that no matter how old Manny gets, his iconic home run swing does not seem to go away.

"Manny can still swing it at 51" - @TalkinBaseball_

In a recent video shared by MLB insider Hector Gomez, the 51-year-old Ramirez is seen taking batting practice in an unspecified park. Just based on the video and the sound of the bat crack, the Boston Red Sox icon can certainly still bring it to the plate.

Although there it remains unclear how he would fare against a live pitcher, the Red Sox World Series champion certainly has some pop left in his bat. Even though Manny has not appeared in an MLB game since his final game with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2011, it is always fun to watch one of the best swinging again.

Manny Ramirez and the 2004 Boston Red Sox team were recently honored at Fenway Park

The recent video of Manny Ramirez hitting home runs is not the only notable moment featuring the former 12-time All-star this year. At the beginning of April, the Boston Red Sox and their fan took a trip down memory lane, honoring one of the all-time favorite rosters in club history.

The ceremony was held at Fenway Park prior to the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. It honored the 2004 World Series championship-winning team, who broke the club's well-documented 86-year drought. A number of fan favorites returned for the ceremony, including Manny Ramirez, Jason Varitek, David Ortiz, and Johnny Damon.

"Red Sox honor 2004 championship team, Tim Wakefield's family ahead of home opener" - @AP

One of the most heartfelt moments of the entire event came when the team honored the late great Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy Wakefield, who both lost their battles to cancer.

