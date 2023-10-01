Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield passes away at 57, cause of death revealed 

Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield has passed away. He was 57 years old and the eventual cause of death, a brain tumor, was revealed last week on Curt Schilling's podcast. Just a few short days later, Wakefield has passed away from the same.

Tim Wakefield was known for his unique pitching, which was highlighted by his extensive use of the knuckleball. It's not a common pitch and Wakefield used it to great success. He was diagnosed with brain cancer less than 25 years after he retired from baseball.

Red Sox owner John Henry said:

"Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball. He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit."

His statement continued:

He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us."

The Red Sox pitcher was a one-time All-Star and won the World Series. It was his shift into relief role that saved pitchers during their improbable 3-0 comeback over the New York Yankees.

Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield dead at 57

It was a tragic loss for the Boston Red Sox. Tim Wakefield's cancer was only recently revealed in controversial fashion by Curt Schilling. The retired ace admitted that he didn't know whether or not he was supposed to reveal the news.

Tim Wakefield died today

Nevertheless, it seems to have been a good thing. The cancer was considered aggressive and very dangerous, and it has claimed his life just four days later. Wakefield was beloved in Boston and he will be sorely missed.

The Red Sox will likely honor him next year as they are not going to continue playing beyond today's regular season finale. They did not make the postseason.