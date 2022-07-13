Watch: Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale dominates Tampa Bay Rays in his first game after injury

It has been a long time coming for Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale. The lefty hurler made his first start since last year's postseason on Tuesday.

Sale went on a lengthy period on the shelf. He originally had a stress fracture on his right rib, which was subsequently followed by a medical issue. This held up his 2022 season debut until tonight.

The seven-time All-Star had a solid outing. He gave up just three hits, one walk and fanned five Tampa Bay Rays batters in five innings of work. He was limited to 78 pitches wherein he threw 53 strikes.

MLB @MLB Five shutout frames for Chris Sale in his return. Five shutout frames for Chris Sale in his return. https://t.co/KXuyu4Gc6W

Five shutout frames for Chris Sale in his return. - @ MLB

The ace hurler's start, however, was all in vain as the bullpen dropped the ball against the Rays. Tampa Bay narrowly escaped with a 3-2 win.

Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen lifts them past the Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale had a better start than Tampa Bay Rays starter and two-time Cy Young Awardee Corey Kluber. However, the Boston Red Sox's pen was outclassed by the Rays.

Jalen Beeks and Brooks Raley shut out the Red Sox to a no-hit three-inning play, with the latter coming up with the save.

On the other side of the dugout, Ryan Brasier and Matt Strahm gave up a combined three runs after Sale's solid start.

The game ultimately boiled down to the team with the best pitching staff. Both teams were held to six hits, and the game ended with a low scoreline. Boston's defense also contributed to the loss as they committed two errors.

The win placed the Tampa Bay Rays in the second spot of the ever-changing and volatile American League East. Their 47-41 record is half a game ahead of the Boston Red Sox's 47-40.

The Blue Jays aren't far behind and are just 1.5 games behind the Rays. Elsewhere in the division, the red-hot Baltimore Orioles have now arrived at a .500 record and are just two games behind Toronto.

The Boston Red Sox will have two more games against their divisional and potential playoff foes, the Tampa Bay Rays.

After their series with the Rays, they will travel to the Bronx to face their archnemesis, the New York Yankees. The two teams recently split a four-game series. This, however, will be a three-game series before heading into the All-Star break.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far